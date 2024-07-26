UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 56.2% in July

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $20.65 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

