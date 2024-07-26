UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,984 shares of company stock worth $252,785. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CWT shares. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWT

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.