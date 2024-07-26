UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $13,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in St. Joe by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,705,774.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $2,157,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,131,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,965,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,320,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock worth $9,470,865. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

