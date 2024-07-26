UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,942 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.