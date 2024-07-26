UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 39,747 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Talos Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.63 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,972,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,107,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

