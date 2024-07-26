UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,756,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $186.60 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

