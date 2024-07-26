UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $507,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NMI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI



NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

