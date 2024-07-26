UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $532,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $7,052,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WLY opened at $46.68 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

