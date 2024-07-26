UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $557,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,132,000 after buying an additional 77,058 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.