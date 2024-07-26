UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $565,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

