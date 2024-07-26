UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $571,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,553 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

