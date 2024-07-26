UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $664,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after purchasing an additional 154,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224,075 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at $674,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

