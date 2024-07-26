UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $683,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $198.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.16 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

