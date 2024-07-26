UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $727,000 in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,408,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 47.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $146.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $160.07.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

