UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $520,000 Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SkyWest by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

