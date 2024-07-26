UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $696,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after buying an additional 197,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Up 3.7 %

OTTR stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

