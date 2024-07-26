UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 8,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

