UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sonos by 376.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

