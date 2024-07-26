UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after buying an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.