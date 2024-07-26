UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Investment Partners

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.78 and a 12-month high of $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.20.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

