UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

OI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

