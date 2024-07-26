UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 6.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE KMT opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

