UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.8 %

IDCC opened at $120.29 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

