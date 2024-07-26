UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,083 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $24,026,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Enpro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $167.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.15.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

