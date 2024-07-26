UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,428 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Trading Up 11.6 %

PLXS opened at $129.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $132.46.

Insider Activity

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $3,749,884 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

