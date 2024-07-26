UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,451 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

