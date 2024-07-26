UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 87,428 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

