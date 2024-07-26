UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $522,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Ingevity stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

