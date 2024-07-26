UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $555,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $111,377,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $25,594,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stride by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 186,099 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

