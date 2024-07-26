UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $679,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Albany International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

