UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,310,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $17,645,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,504. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

ABM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $56.02.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.