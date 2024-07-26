UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,954 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,048 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,532 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.61 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

