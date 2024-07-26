UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.