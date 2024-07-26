Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) target price on the stock.

Unite Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 932.50 ($12.06) on Thursday. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 842 ($10.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,640.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 920.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 947.39.

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

About Unite Group

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.