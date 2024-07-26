United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.