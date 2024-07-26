United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Community Banks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,249,000 after purchasing an additional 556,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

