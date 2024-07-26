United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at DA Davidson

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,560,000 after acquiring an additional 274,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after acquiring an additional 556,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,777,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,723,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

