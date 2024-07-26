United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 20086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after acquiring an additional 556,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

