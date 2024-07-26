United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

