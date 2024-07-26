United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.58

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and traded as high as $77.78. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 1,823,462 shares trading hands.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

