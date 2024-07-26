United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $43,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

UTHR opened at $336.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.73 and its 200-day moving average is $256.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $343.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.64.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

