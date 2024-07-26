United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $26.03 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.7807 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

