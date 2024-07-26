Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Minsu Kim Sells 2,264 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNTY

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.