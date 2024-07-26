Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Minsu Kim Sells 2,264 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ UNTY opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
