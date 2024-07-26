US Bancorp DE Buys 1,446 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $54,704,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 588,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,604 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 507,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.1 %

AM stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.