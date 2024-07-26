US Bancorp DE Buys 424 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in News were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,928,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 1,702,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in News by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,182,000 after buying an additional 1,575,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in News by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,375,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after buying an additional 653,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

