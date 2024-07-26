US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLH opened at $222.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $237.35.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.