US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.27 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 297,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,832. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

