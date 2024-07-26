US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 261,708 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $5,016,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,542,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of WD opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

