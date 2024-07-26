US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $23,495,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.5 %

AMBA stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

