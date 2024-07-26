US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.